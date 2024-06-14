Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS XJUN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

