Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,934. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.