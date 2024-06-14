Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 335,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 441,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.55. The stock had a trading volume of 277,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day moving average is $281.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $181.46 and a one year high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

