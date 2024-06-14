Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 124,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,150,000 after purchasing an additional 89,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.39. 240,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $343.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

