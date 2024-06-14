Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 9,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,538. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

