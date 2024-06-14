Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,180 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prologis by 15,575.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Prologis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,068,000 after buying an additional 723,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,561,000 after buying an additional 721,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

Prologis stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 594,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,046. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.