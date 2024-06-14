Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $794,000 Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

NYSE RVTY traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

