Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 268197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

