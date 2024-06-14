Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,650 shares of company stock worth $498,185 in the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

