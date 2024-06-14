Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.47.
Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.1105 dividend. This is a boost from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
About Shenzhou International Group
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.
