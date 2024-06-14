Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Expands By 700.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

abrdn Stock Down 1.8 %

SLFPY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. abrdn has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

