Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Grows By 226.8%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, an increase of 226.8% from the May 15th total of 110,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 15,287,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,240. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Chijet Motor by 772.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787,172 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 442,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chijet Motor by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 570,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 223,166 shares during the period.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

