Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Drops By 56.6%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of CTRYY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Get Country Garden alerts:

About Country Garden

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.