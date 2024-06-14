Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Declines By 46.2%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of DHLGY stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $41.52. 714,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

Deutsche Post Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $1.4427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

