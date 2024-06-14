Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Declines By 46.2%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHLGY stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $41.52. 714,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $1.4427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

