Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Drops By 43.3%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:EJH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,585,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

