Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Rises By 287.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

