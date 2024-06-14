Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Drops By 83.5%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVgo stock remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

