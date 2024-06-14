Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Decreases By 47.1%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $91.36 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

