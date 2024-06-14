Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declines By 62.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the May 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,806,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,917 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FMHI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

