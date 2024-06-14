Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Decreases By 63.2%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,843 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

