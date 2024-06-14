Short Interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Grows By 239.6%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,716. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

