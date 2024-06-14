Short Interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Grows By 239.6%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,716. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Gorilla Technology Group
