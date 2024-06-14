Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Decreases By 38.9%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenlane Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 102,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,144. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

