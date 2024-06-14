Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Rises By 81.9%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

HLP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 73,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

