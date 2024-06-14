Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Rises By 81.9%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hongli Group Stock Performance
HLP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 73,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.
About Hongli Group
