Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Expands By 300.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOVNP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.10. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Insider Activity

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

