Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Decreases By 68.6%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the May 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.0 days.

Shares of CDMGF stock remained flat at $30.61 during trading hours on Thursday. Icade has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

