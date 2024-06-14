Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Decreases By 95.8%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kubota Trading Down 1.3 %

KUBTY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. 19,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,027. Kubota has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.