Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Drops By 44.6%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MDxHealth Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MDXH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 98,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,331. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $17,906,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Featured Stories

