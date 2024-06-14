Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Expands By 51.2%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEWTZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.