Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Drops By 79.2%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the May 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Safe & Green Stock Down 0.3 %

SGBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Safe & Green has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 233.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,127.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.