Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Declines By 62.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,858 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,714,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SVII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 3,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

