Short Interest in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expands By 81.1%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Telesis Bio Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,485. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. Telesis Bio has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) EPS for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 359.32% and a negative net margin of 183.66%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

