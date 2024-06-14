Short Interest in TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Decreases By 95.0%

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TF1 Price Performance

Shares of TVFCF stock remained flat at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. TF1 has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Get TF1 alerts:

TF1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.

Receive News & Ratings for TF1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TF1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.