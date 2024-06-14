Short Interest in TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Decreases By 95.0%

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TF1 Price Performance
Shares of TVFCF stock remained flat at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. TF1 has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.
TF1 Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TF1
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TF1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TF1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.