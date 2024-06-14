Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 29.2%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.
Topcon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF remained flat at $11.49 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.
Topcon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Topcon
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.