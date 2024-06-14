Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 29.2%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF remained flat at $11.49 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

