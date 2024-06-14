Short Interest in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Increases By 3,300.0%

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Institutional Trading of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTL. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,523,000. Finally, Kim LLC raised its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

