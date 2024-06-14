Short Interest in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Drops By 37.7%

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 16,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,658. The company has a market cap of $170.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twin Disc

In other Twin Disc news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

