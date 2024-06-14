Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Grows By 600.0%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UEVM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.2734 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

