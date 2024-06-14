Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Decreases By 49.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.98. 722,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,228. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $78.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

