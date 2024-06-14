Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Rises By 187.5%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yoshitsu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TKLF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,906. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
