Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Rises By 187.5%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TKLF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,906. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

