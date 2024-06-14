Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE SLGN opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 203.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 119.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Silgan by 12.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

