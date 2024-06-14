SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Up 2.8%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €45.26 ($48.67) and last traded at €44.76 ($48.13). 142,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.54 ($46.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.18.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

