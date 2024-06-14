Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.81 and last traded at $125.06. Approximately 1,569,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,454,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

