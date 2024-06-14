SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3.4% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 30,043,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 48,970,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

