Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the May 15th total of 649,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Soligenix Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 230,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,241. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,025.66% and a negative return on equity of 198.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

