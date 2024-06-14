Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Price Performance

XPL stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.92. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.96.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.