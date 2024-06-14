Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XPL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

Solitario Resources stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.92. Solitario Resources has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

