Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the May 15th total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 936,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.42. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

