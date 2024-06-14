Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHOB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 2,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

