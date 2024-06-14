South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $25.27. 18,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. Analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

