Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 4,828.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Spectral AI Stock Performance
MDAIW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 115,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514. Spectral AI has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
About Spectral AI
