Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 4,828.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

MDAIW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 115,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514. Spectral AI has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.