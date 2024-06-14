Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $53.21. 3,561,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,807. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

